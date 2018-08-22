× Man wanted in Burlington strong arm robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting and robbing another man.

Burlington police identified the suspect as Quintus Lenale Mitchell, of Burlington, who is wanted for common law robbery.

Officials report a man was walking to the Short Stop Food Mart on South Ireland Street when he was assaulted and robbed.

Someone approached the victim on foot and spoke with him as he was walking to the store.

As they were entering the parking lot, the assailant pushed the victim to the ground and robbed him of cash and personal items.

The suspect then ran away towards North Main Street.

The victim was not injured and the suspect did not display any weapons.

Burlington police ask anyone with information to call (336) 229-3500.

To leave an anonymous tip for a possible reward, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637.