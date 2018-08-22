Man shot multiple times in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A man was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Torez Young Canty, 29, of Winston-Salem, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At about 3:46 a.m., Winston-Salem police responded to the reported shooting at Salisbury Court Apartments on the 1500 block of Old Salisbury Court.

Police believe that suspects knocked on Canty's door, after which an altercation took place.

After firing, the suspects left in a silver sedan.

Canty believes he was possibly robbed.

A shell casing sits under the white maker on the roadway. One man who lives at the Salisbury Court Apartments tells me he woke up to the sound of 4 or 5 shots being fired. pic.twitter.com/TD1tM0T2Cp — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 22, 2018

Police are investigating this crime as an assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and an attempted robbery.

Police told FOX8 the department received multiple 911 calls reporting the shooting.

Officials have not made any arrests and currently do not have any suspects.

Winston-Salem police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.