Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a late night shooting in Greensboro, police report.

At about 11:13 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 3800 block of Afton Road.

At the scene, officials found a 28-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released further information regarding any suspects or the victim.