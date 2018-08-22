High Point Parks and Rec’s new master plan will add more greenways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The City of High Point is working on a new comprehensive master plan for the Parks and Recreation Department. This is the first plan the city has made since 2008.

Lee Tillery is the Parks and Recreation director for High Point. His department just held public input sessions as part of the 10-year plan for the city's parks.

"We have to evolve to, and we have to change with the changes in the community," Tillery said.

That means fixing up what exists and buying up to 150 acres to create new parks where the city is growing and a new senior center. The biggest piece of the project is greenways and trails. Tillery said a big part of the feedback they've gotten from surveys and the public input meetings has shown that's what people want.

"We're living in a time when people are more active. People want to be outdoors, so greenways and trails and connectivity are very important to them," the department director said.

Some of that is already in the works, like connecting the greenway from Deep River to the trails at the Piedmont Environmental Center.

These trails would wind up connecting into Greensboro, Archdale and all over the Piedmont.

Building into downtown High Point plays a big part, especially with the new stadium set to open in April.

"For our downtown stadium project, being able to connect to that, and with our new downtown, we want to connect to that, we want people to be able to walk down there. And we want it to be easily connected," Tillery said.

The Parks and Recreation Department hopes to have the 10-year plan approved in the next few months. From there, they will map out which areas they want to put in trails and start building for the future.