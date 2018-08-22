× High Point man arrested after threatening to light himself, someone else on fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was arrested after trying to light himself and someone else on fire, according to High Point police.

Travion Maleek Hardin-Hunter, 23, of High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury/assault with a deadly weapon, as well as second degree arson and kidnapping.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1700 block of Candlewood Court.

After Hardin-Hunter threatened to light himself and anther person on fire, the other person called 911.

Police found a fire in front of the house, confined to a concrete area.