High Point Community Against Violence giving violent offenders a second chance

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Community Against Violence is giving violent offenders a second chance.

William Hill has a criminal history. A felony conviction for an armed robbery back in 2000.

Three years later, he ended up at a High Point Police Department VCTF call-in.

"If you make it to the call-in and understand that you are there for something you've done and there are consequences if you continue to do those types of things, then you'll be alright," said Hill.

Hill decided to turn his life around and learned the skills he needed to hold a job through HPCAV.

HPCAV is nonprofit that serves as a platform to launch offenders in a new and positive direction.

"I see where they have these troubles and maybe do what they do. The fact of the matter is what they are doing is wrong and we are trying to help them pull away from that," said Jim Summey, executive director of HPCAV.

The organization teaches them tools to develop a trade and hopefully a career.

"The good thing about this program right here is that you got people that really kind of care and they let you know it," Hill said.

The next call-in is scheduled for Dec. 4, at High Point City Hall starting at 6 p.m.