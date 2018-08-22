Guilford County Sheriff’s deputy charged with DWI after 4 injured in wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A Guilford County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with driving while intoxicated and related charges after a Friday morning collision, according to the sheriff's office.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol charged Ivan Mosqueda, 24, with driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain lane and careless and reckless driving.

Mosqueda is a current employee of the sheriff's office as a detention officer. The sheriff's office is performing an internal investigation.

At 3:37 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Alamance Church Road near Black Road.

Mosqueda was driving a 2014 Lexus east when the vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic, hitting a 2017 Toyota SUV driven by 50-year-old Pheng Lee.

Lee, two passengers and Mosqueda were injured. None of the injuries were life threatening.