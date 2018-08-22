Greensboro woman killed after hit twice by Mercedes-Benz; homicide investigation underway

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died after someone intentionally hit her with a car, according to Greensboro police.

Tiffiney Nicole Williams, 41, of Greensboro, was hit twice and later died of her injuries at the hospital.

At about 2 p.m. on Aug. 4, police responded to Mobile Fairway One Stop convenience store on South Elm-Eugene Street.

Williams told police she was hit by a light-colored Mercedes-Benz. The vehicle then reversed and hit her again.

A pathologist determined that she died of blunt force trauma in a homicide.

Police have leads and request the public’s help in this case.

In a surveillance photo, the suspect is visible standing near the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle is a silver 1998-2001 Mercedes series E-320 with the AMG package option.

Police describe the suspect as a 5’10” to 6’0″ black man with a medium complexion and a medium to heavy build.

Greensboro police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000, text “badboyz” and the tip to 274637 or call Detective A.R. Hinson at (336) 574-4004.