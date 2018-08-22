Car slams into Brixx Pizza in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A car slammed into a Burlington restaurant Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Burlington police.

The crash was reported at 11:51 a.m. at Brixx Pizza on Boston Drive.

A driver in a 2010 Honda CRV was parking when their foot slipped and hit the gas, causing the vehicle to accelerate into the building.

The vehicle crashed into windows and did not hurt the structural integrity of the building.

No injuries were reported.

Damage to the building is estimated at $2,000 and damage to the Honda is estimated at $1,000. The vehicle also hit a small light pole valued at $1,000 and a street sign valued at $200.

There was no impairment suspected and no charges are being sought.