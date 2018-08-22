Beyonce and Jay-Z accept key to the city from SC mayor

COLUMBIA, S.C.  — Legendary musical power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z received the key to the City of Columbia from the city’s mayor Steve Benjamin.

Benjamin bestowed the honor on Tuesday, Aug. 21, which he said is “officially ‘Beyonce Knowles Carter & Shawn Carter Day,'” the mayor wrote on Twitter.

The mayor’s honor was given in recognition of the couple’s humanitarian and cultural contributions.

Beyonce and Jay-Z performed at Columbia’s Williams-Brice Stadium on Tuesday as part of their “On the Run II Tour.”