After Silent Sam toppled, what’s happening at Confederate monuments in the Piedmont Triad?

After the toppling of Silent Sam on UNC's campus Monday and a meeting at the capital about other Confederate monuments Wednesday, we decided to check in on Confederate statues in the Piedmont Triad.

On Tuesday night, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and Graham Police Department announced that the agencies would be providing 24-hour surveillance outside the Confederate statue in Graham.

Most of the people we spoke with Wednesday were happy to see the extra security. Patrol cars surrounded the more then 100-year-old monument.

“I'm glad,” Teresa Davis said. “It makes me feel good they have a watch on it.”

“I hope it stays where it is because there is no need to destroy it,” said Garry Lewis Chavis, who lives in Graham. “It should stay right where it is.”

One man said he understands both sides of the fight -- the importance of preserving history and why some people believe the statue represents racism and hate.

“We shouldn’t have people just tearing stuff down, but also I think it's good to have a conversation about why it might be offensive,” said JT Kirby, who lives in Alamance County.

Over in Winston-Salem, Mayor Allen Joines said the city had previously made an offer to move the Confederate statue on the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets.

Right now, he is waiting to hear from the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the group that owns the statue.

The idea is to move the statue to the Salem Cemetery were 36 Confederate veterans and soldiers are buried.

“I think the cemetery is a more appropriate location for it,” Joines said.

Joines told us the monument's future would be decided after the United Daughters of the Confederacy heard the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting in Raleigh.

At the meeting, a task force created by the governor recommended the Confederate statues there remain where they are. The group also recommended more plaques and memorials honoring African-Americans be put up.

FOX8 reached out to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, but have not yet heard back.

Calls to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and county manger were also not returned. A Confederate statue is located in downtown Asheboro.