WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two people were shot in front of a house in Winston-Salem Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at 4:46 p.m. in front of a house at 930 W. 20th St.

Winston-Salem police said the two gunshot victims are male.

There is no word on the victims' conditions or what led up to the shooting.

Police do not have anyone in custody.