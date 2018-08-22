× 1 reported injured in Cottage Place shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is reported injured in a Wednesday morning shooting, according to police.

At about 9:30 a.m., Greensboro police responded to a shooting at the 2900 block of Cottage Place.

Police report injuries are non-life-threatening.

This shooting comes hours after another shooting in Greensboro about 7 miles away.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Afton Road on Tuesday night and found a 28-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.