Woman, child killed in NC after being shocked at motel by air conditioner

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 31-year-old woman and 9-year-old child staying at a North Carolina motel were killed Monday when they were shocked by an air conditioner in the room, WRAL reported.

The two were staying at the Economy Inn Hotel and Suites in Nash County.

WRAL reported that there apparently was an issue with an air conditioner in the room and the woman tried to reset the unit when she and the child were electrocuted and killed.

It was not clear if charges would be filed in connection with the woman’s death.

A motel employee declined to comment to WRAL.