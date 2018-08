Residential house fire 1300 blk of Polo Rd. Fire attack in progress. Polo Rd is closed from Rosedale Cir to Harmon Av. #wsfire .146 pic.twitter.com/KNGTCQqmeR — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) August 21, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Tuesday morning house fire on Polo Road displaced one person, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The fire department reported no injuries.

WSFD tweeted footage of the fire at 12:33 a.m., adding that Polo Road was closed from Rosedale Circle to Harmon Avenue.

In the video, smoke can be seen pouring out a window.

The fire was under control by 1:18 a.m.

Officials continue to investigate the cause.

