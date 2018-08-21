Terminally ill Burlington girl gets new puppy after puppy stolen during home break-in

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A terminally ill Burlington girl has a new puppy after someone stole her puppy during a home break-in earlier this month.
Dakaia Gray, 8, is battling brain cancer.
On Aug. 4, while the family was away, someone broke into their home and stole Dakaia’s 11-week-old American bully Annabella.
Annabella brought her lots of comfort. Since FOX8’s story, several people offered Dakaia a new puppy — so many she had to pick one.
Shala Browning, Dakaia’s mom, said the girl has decided on Bailey as her new puppy.
Thomas Holmes gave Dakaia the puppy.
