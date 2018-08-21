× Stolen French bulldog back home safe at Greensboro pet store; suspect arrested

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An arrest has been made after a French bulldog puppy was stolen from a Greensboro pet store, according to Greensboro police.

Jaqueris Emon Eaves, 24, of Charlotte, is charged with felony larceny of a dog and felony possession of stolen property.

Store manager Eliza Sargeant said Tuesday the puppy is back safely at the store.

The theft happened Friday evening after two men came into Friendly Pets, at 625 Friendly Center Road, and asked to see a puppy.

One man specifically asked to be put in a playroom at the front of the store.

Sargeant said the man signed a waiver and handed them an ID, but it was damaged.

The man left with the puppy, which was born a few months ago and had been at the store since Wednesday.