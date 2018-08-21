× Post Malone plane making emergency landing after tires blow during takeoff, TMZ reports

Post Malone is onboard an airplane that’s set to perform an emergency landing after two of the plane’s tires allegedly blew out after takeoff, TMZ reports.

The plane took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey Tuesday headed to London. After the tires blew off during takeoff, the pilot turned around to make an emergency landing, reports TMZ, which obtained air traffic control audio.

Air traffic control told the pilot to continue flying to Massachusetts to burn more fuel for a safer possible crash landing, TMZ reports.

PIX11 reports the plane is now headed to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport.

Developing…