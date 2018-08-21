Post Malone plane makes emergency landing after tires blow during takeoff

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. — A plane with rapper and singer/songwriter Post Malone on board, according to TMZ, made an emergency landing after two of the plane’s tires allegedly blew out after takeoff.

The plane took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey Tuesday headed to London. After the tires blew off during takeoff, the pilot turned around to make an emergency landing, reports TMZ, which obtained air traffic control audio.

Air traffic control told the pilot to continue flying to Massachusetts to burn more fuel for a safer possible crash landing, TMZ reports.

The plane then flew into New York, where it made an emergency landing at New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County.

On Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards, Malone took home an award for song of the year for his hit “Rockstar.”