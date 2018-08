Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A one-vehicle collision with injuries closed four of six lanes on Interstate 40 eastbound in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The four lanes closed near Exit 212 and Interstate 73 and reopened at about 7:54 a.m.

Greensboro police report there are injuries but have not commented on the extent of those injures.

The incident began at about 6:49 a.m.