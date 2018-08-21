× NC man charged with ramming vehicle that had his child, child’s grandmother inside

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A 19-year-old was arrested Monday after witnesses said he rammed a vehicle containing his 3-month-old child, the child’s grandmother, a daughter of the child’s grandmother and two other children under the age of 4.

Christopher Ryan Cherry Jr., 19, faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and four counts of assault on a female.

“I am grateful this extremely dangerous situation did not result in serious injury or loss of life,” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood in a news release. “When our deputies respond to a call involving domestic violence, they recognize the increased risks for everyone involved. Unfortunately, we are again reminded of the far reaching public health threat posed by domestic violence.”

At about 11:10 a.m. Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance call on Trace Drive.

Cherry was in a dispute with the mother of his child when the mother asked the grandmother to take the child and leave the scene.

Cherry pursued the grandmother, who was driving with Cherry’s 3-month-old child, her daughter and two other young children.

The grandmother was on the phone with 911 when Cherry rammed the back of the packed vehicle, witnesses told the sheriff’s office.

He then rammed the vehicle again which caused the vehicle to spin out before coming to rest, disabled, on the road.

Cherry then rammed the vehicle a third time, deputies report.

The man took his child from the car and drove away toward NC-86 north.

Officials arrested Cherry at a relative’s residence.

The child was not injured and returned to their mother.

Cherry is held on a charge of assault on a female without bond and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on a $150,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office reports Cherry was cited for driving while license revoked, fictitious registration and leaving the scene of an accident.