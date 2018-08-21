Multiple-vehicle collision reduced I-74 to one lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A wreck involving multiple vehicles brought Interstate 74 westbound down to one lane Tuesday morning.

All lanes are now open as of about 9 a.m.

The collision took place shortly before the Eastchester Drive exit.

High Point police said injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The reduction in lanes caused traffic to back up as vehicles funnel past the collision.

Police said clearing the scene would take an hour because some of the vehicles could not be driven.

Due to multi car traffic accident at the Eastchester Dr exit ramp (no serious injury) I-74 West is down to 1 lane for approx the next hour between Greensboro Rd and Eastchester Dr. Please use Alt route if possible #HPPD #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/mABEdByxtw — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) August 21, 2018