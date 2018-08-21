Levi is looking for a forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Levi is a twelve year old longing for a Forever Family.

A lover of street cars, racing and anything fast and furious, Levi would love to be able to share that in a permanent home.

Levi enjoys school and excels in reading, and language arts.

His child advocate Rachel Young wants to see him in a household to foster those dreams and aspirations.

“He really needs a family that is going to invest in him,” Young said. “I want to have family outings often. Maybe go roller skating, or bowling, or do something like that.”

He will tell you that in his birth family he was the youngest and desires to maintain that role in a family. He is open to being an only child but would love an older sibling to grow a relationship with.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption , please contact foreverfamily.org.