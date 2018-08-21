× Kernersville police charge teacher with sexual activity with a student

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A teacher was arrested on charges of sexual activity with a student and indecent liberties with a student on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Police investigated the allegations Monday leading to the Tuesday arrest.

Rebecca Swinson faces three counts of sexual activity with a student and 16 counts of indecent liberties with a student.

Swinson is listed on the website of East Forsyth High School as an English teacher.

She received a $150,000 unsecured bond.