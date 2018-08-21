× Greensboro man struck, killed while walking along US 29 near Reidsville

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 78-year-old Greensboro man was killed early Tuesday morning when he pulled over on the side of U.S. 29 near Reidsville and was struck by a pickup truck.

NC Highway Patrol Trooper Dallas Page told FOX8 the accident happened at 3:30 a.m. just south of the 158 mile marker.

Alton Wyrick had parked his Chevy pickup on the shoulder of U.S. 29. He was walking north in the roadway when a driver of a 1998 Dodge Ram truck struck Wyrick, Page said.

It is unclear why Wyrick had pulled over or why he was walking in the road.

Wyrick was prounced dead at the scene.

No charges will be filed.