Gov. Cooper wins fight to keep 2 constitutional amendments off November ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has won his fight to keep two constitutional amendments off the November ballot.

A three-judge panel ruled those amendments, which would take away the governor’s powers to appoint people to state boards and commissions, needed to be removed from the ballot.

By a vote of 2-1, the judges agreed that the ballot questions for House Bill 913 and Senate Bill 814 were “misleading” and “did not inform” the voters about what exactly the amendments would accomplish if passed.

Five former North Carolina governors, both Republicans and Democrats, came out last week against the amendments.