4 suspects in custody after crashing stolen truck during police chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Four people will face charges after police said they robbed a man at gunpoint, stole a truck, and led police on a high-speed chase before crashing in north Charlotte, according to WSOC.

Investigators told Channel 9 it all started late Monday night when the suspects stole a white truck from an apartment complex on Spindletop Place in Ballantyne.

Around 1:15 a.m., police said the four suspects robbed a pizza delivery driver on Halton Park Drive. The victim told detectives they hit him in the head with a gun then took off.

The pursuit ended in a crash on Graham Street at Atando Avenue. Channel 9 crews were first on the scene and could see the truck had smashed into the stopping arm at the railroad crossing.