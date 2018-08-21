13-year-old Greensboro shooting victim home after weeks in hospital, still working to regain mobility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Colleena Figueroa, 13, is finally home with family and friends after weeks in the hospital. She spent her summer vacation learning to get dressed independently and get herself out of bed after she was shot in early July.

Colleena was sitting in the car with her mother at Turnbridge Apartments when a bullet hit her in the shoulder, and hit her spine.

“I blacked out, like I heard God’s voice, he was there and said it wasn’t my time yet, I knew I wasn’t going to die because I heard my mom’s voice,” she said Tuesday.

Colleena is still unable to move her legs, but said she is regaining control of her right arm. She's celebrating small victories, like being able to do her makeup, or singing.

“That’s just my personality, I like to be happy,” she said.

Colleena credits her family with pushing her through her recovery. She returned home Tuesday to find her room completely renovated and a ramp outside the house to help her get around.

Colleena won't be able to go to school yet, but plans to take classes from home. She said she will continue working hard at physical therapy to get stronger.

“This is not the end. I’m still going to keep up the therapy and keep up the good work. And still keep pushing,” she said.

Colleena said she will be singing at the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Fundraiser in Charlotte in October.

Colleena's mother was also shot in the leg, but has recovered. No arrests have been made in the shooting.