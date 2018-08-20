‘The final chapter of healing’: Local mom who survived music festival massacre will return to Las Vegas for concert

ARARAT, Va. — A Patrick County mom will return to Las Vegas almost a year after the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting changed her life forever.

Melissa Wall, of Ararat, was attending the Oct. 1, 2017, concert when gunfire rang out. She was able to find shelter in a nearby hotel, huddled with others trying to escape the shots.

Stephen Paddock, 64, took the lives of 58 people and injured hundreds of others, firing from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel into the crowd at the concert. He then took his own life.

It was the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in the United States.

“Every vivid memory, it just ran across like a film in my head, because I just really thought I would never see [my daughters] again,” Wall told FOX8 in an October 2017 interview. “It’s the worst feeling in the world.”

Now, almost a year later, Wall will return to Las Vegas.

On Thursday, Wall learned her aunt won tickets to the Sept. 21 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena.

“I will be returning on the almost one-year anniversary to finally hear Jason Aldean and others,” Wall told FOX8 Monday. “I hope this brings closure and a new perception of Vegas for me, as I feel it was somehow a sign with her winning that I needed to go.”

In addition to concert tickets, the accommodations and airfare are also included.

Wall said she plans to do some sightseeing and shopping in addition to attending the concert.

“I’m sharing with you guys as the final chapter of healing,” Wall said. “Returning to Vegas where my life changed forever.”

In the video below, Wall reflects on the shooting in a 2017 interview.

