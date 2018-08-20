Stop the violence cookout held in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After another deadly weekend in Greensboro, more than 100 people came together to try and put an end to the violence.

There might be music, food, and dancing, but this is not a normal cookout.

More than one hundred people came out, trying to take a stand against violence in their community. Many of them lost friends and loved ones to violence themselves, like Quinton Raley. He also helped put the event together.

"I have a lot of family members and friends that have died to gangs, not even just gangs but violence," Raley said.

He says this is about showing kids there's a better way than the violence they might be used to seeing. He says the message is especially important after more recent violence in Greensboro.

"Saturday, two people, two people murdered in the same spot there's been a reoccurring thing there," he said.

A handful of Greensboro police officers also came out to support the event, including Deputy Chief James Hinson. He's been a long-time supporter of the effort. He says many of the officers came on their day off to show support and also show the community they want to help.

"Just walking around here a few people have come up to me and said, 'Hinson, I'm tired of the violence, and what can we do to make the violence stop,'" he said.

He says, this is part of the solution.

"What we have to do is to continue to work together and say we need peace in our community. The only way we can do that is if everyone comes to the table, and if you have a problem with someone you really need to handle that in a nonviolent way," Hinson said.

That's the message they're trying to spread here, hoping it will catch on, to end the cycle of violence.