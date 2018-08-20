Reidsville home care agency shut down after state inspectors say it was running without license

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- On Monday, FOX8 uncovered a home health care agency operated several locations around the state without a license, one of them right here in the Piedmont Triad.

FOX8 also learned state inspectors found thefts went unreported, time sheets were incorrect and unauthorized people gave out medication.

The agency is called Halikierra Home Care. Its website says it has an office in Greensboro and Reidsville.

According to The Department of Health and Human Services, the Reidsville location was unlicensed. Now, the state is shutting it down.

We have tried reaching out to the company and the owner. After multiple calls since last week, no one is responding.

Clients and employees we spoke with are demanding answers.

“I’m disgusted,” said Phyllis Roberts, a client. “I don't deserve this, they (the employees) don't deserve this.”

Roberts says aides from Halikierra Home Service have been coming by her home in Yanceyville multiple times a day for more than a year.

“I have numerous problems that go well past what I could say.” Roberts said. “I have to sleep with a CPAP machine because they said I could die in my sleep.”

Last week, Roberts found out her aides were no longer getting paid.

Phyllis’ aide, Lelia Brown, was at her home when we came by, even though she is still waiting on her last check.

“Phyllis is more than just a client, she's family,” Brown said.

Brown hopes to get the money she’s already worked for on Tuesday.

“If you have a relative that needs care, please check into the agencies thoroughly,” Roberts said.

We asked DHHS what families can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to them. A spokesperson told us people can check with the corresponding licensing board like the NC Medical Board, the NC Board of Pharmacy, NC Board of Nursing, etc.