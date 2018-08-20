Traffic diverted off Business I-40 after one-vehicle collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are diverting all westbound traffic on Business Interstate 40 onto I-40 early Monday morning after a collision, according to a news release.

The traffic diversion is just before South Bunker Hill Road on westbound Business I-40, near exit 206, Greensboro police reported in a statement sent out at about 2:22 a.m.

The collision involved one car, and police have confirmed at least one person was injured.

Police have not yet commented on the cause of the collision.