Pedestrian killed by car on US 401 in Garner

GARNER, N.C. — A pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a car on U.S. Highway 401 on Monday morning.

Garner police tweeted at 6:46 a.m. that the collision took place on the highway heading north near Mechanical Boulevard.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to WRAL.

Police have not announced any other details.

N Bound 401 in Garner is closed due to a fatal pedestrian accident near Mechanical Blvd. Garner Police are now working to reopen the center lane. Alternate routes like Timber Drive and Lake Wheeler Road should be used to avoid traffic delays. — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) August 20, 2018