× North Surry High mourns student who died after being struck by minivan while walking Saturday on U.S. 52

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A rising Surry County high school student was killed Saturday night when a minivan struck him while he was walking in the middle of U.S. 52, a state trooper said, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Ernesto Garcia was walking in the travel lane of U.S. 52 North near Old Buck Shoals Road when he was struck, according to Trooper John Mastromonica of the N.C. Highway Patrol and Surry County EMS director John Shelton.

Surry County Schools announced Garcia’s death in a news release on Sunday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we report the loss of a Surry County Schools student and member of the North Surry High School Greyhound family,” the news release said. “Rising Senior, Ernesto Garcia tragically lost his life on Aug. 18, 2018. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ernesto’s family and many friends. Please join us in surrounding them with prayers, love and support in the days to come.”