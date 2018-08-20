× NC pole-dancing teacher suspended: ‘That’s how I stay in shape’

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina teacher is outraged after she says she was suspended because the district found out she’s a part-time pole dancing instructor, according to WSOC.

Kandice Mason works in Hoke County, at West Hoke County Middle School. She posted a video of her dancing on her private Facebook page, but the school district got a hold of it and suspended her.

She’s also a self-taught pole dancer, using it to unwind in her home after long days in the classroom.

“That’s how I stay in shape. That’s how I feel like I can express myself and have time for myself,” Mason said.

The single mother of two has three degrees; a masters in psychology, bachelors in English, and a certificate in phlebotomy.

