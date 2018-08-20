× Man’s finger bitten off to the knuckle during fight at Massachusetts golf course

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man’s finger was bitten off in a fight at a Massachusetts golf course, WCVB reports.

Derek Harkins, 46, is charged with assault and battery, mayhem and disturbing the peace.

The fight happened just before sunset Friday at the Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth.

Police said two groups of four men were on the 18th hole when the fight broke out.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the 57-year-old victim had his finger bitten off down to the knuckle.

He was taken to a local hospital, but doctors couldn’t reattach the finger.