Man killed in High Point shooting identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point police have released the identities of two men who were shot, one fatally, on Monday morning.

At about 10:13 a.m. Monday, police received a report that someone was shot in the 2600 block of Carsten Avenue.

Reshawn D. Council, 28, and Trenez A. Valentine, 31, were found with gunshot wounds.

Valentine died on the scene.

Council was taken to the hospital conscious and alert.

High Point police ask anyone with information to call Detective Ward at (336) 887-7877 or Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.

This homicide marks the 14th person killed in High Point in 2018.

This shooting follows several others this month in High Point, including a fatal shooting at 701 Thissell St. on Aug. 6 and another in the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue on Aug. 9 .

High Point police said after the string of shootings on Aug.9 that the violence appeared to be related to gang activity, but have not yet commented on the more recent incidents.