× Man accused of sex trafficking 16-year-old girl in Myrtle Beach, other cities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — An Iowa man is accused of sex trafficking a teen through multiple states, according to The Sun News.

Mark Cortez Spicer, 23, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is charged with trafficking in persons, fugitive and third-degree assault and battery.

Myrtle Beach police started investigating possible human trafficking on Thursday.

According to documents obtained by the The Sun News, Spicer and a co-defendant came to Myrtle Beach with a 16-year-old girl on Aug. 13 and were staying at a local motel.

The co-defendant posted sex ads online regarding the victim.

The newspaper reports that the girl was taken multiple places for sex acts in exchange for money.

The suspects are believed to have traveled from Iowa to Chicago, Nashville and Atlanta, all where sex acts happened, before coming to Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police told the newspaper the victim said she agreed to give Spicer money for the sex acts.

Spicer is being held without bail.