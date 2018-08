× I-85 south closed following Davidson County wreck

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Police closed all lanes of Interstate 85 southbound after a collision Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The southbound lanes are blocked near Exit 102 by Lake Road and Thomasville.

According to NCDOT, the incident began at 12:44 p.m.

Officials expect the road to reopen by 3:30 p.m.