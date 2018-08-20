Family members gather for 50th reunion in Stokes County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- Every summer the Cheek family gather at the Mountain Top Youth Camp to celebrate each other.

“We like getting together, seeing the growth, catching up on what's happened in the past,” said Donna Burk, who comes each year from Florida. “We all have that same bond.”

The roots of this family tree go back to Troy and Alma Cheek.

“I thank the Lord that we love each other,” Josie Cheek Watson said. “We don't fuss.”

Five decades of memories are made at the table.

“We have a lot of good food,” Watson said.

A peach tree behind the dining hall is a direct result of the Cheek family reunion. Twenty-five years ago, Roy Ackland and producer David Weatherly interviewed Earl Dowd, who said the peach tree grew up from seeds thrown out after an early reunion.

A return visit to the 40th reunion revealed the tree and uncle Earl still going strong and they still are today.

“Oh yeah, they are tough,” Dowd said.

Members say they hope to see it continue for generations to come.

“I'm ready to keep going for another 25 years,” Margaret Houston said. “I can't imagine not having it.”