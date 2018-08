× At least 1 injured in I-40 Business collision

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A one-vehicle collision injured at least one person on Business Interstate 40, police report.

The collision took place on Business I-40 heading east near Cloverdale Avenue and Exit 4 at about 7:13 a.m.

Two of three lanes of the eastbound interstate closed due to the collision and reopened by about 8 a.m.

Police have not commented on the extent of the injuries.