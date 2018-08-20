Alligator kills South Carolina woman trying to protect dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. -- A woman was killed Monday morning in an apparent alligator attack on Hilton Head Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said.

Witnesses told investigators the woman was walking her dog near a lagoon off Wood Duck Road in Sea Pines Plantation about 9:30 a.m. when she was attacked and pulled underwater by the animal, the BCSO said.

According to WITN, the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Cassandra Cline.

Emergency responders found Cline's body in the lagoon.

The dog is believed to have been the target, but the alligator turned on Cline when she tried to protect her pet, WITN reports.

The dog did not appear to be harmed, authorities said.

Alligator attacks on humans are rare but not unheard of in the Deep South. In June, a Florida woman walking her dogs was pulled into the water and killed by an alligator.

Shizuka Matsuki, 47, died at Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park in Davie, north of Miami, said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. A 12-foot, 6-inch alligator was captured and destroyed, authorities said.

In a well-publicized attack in June 2016, a 2-year-old boy died after an alligator pulled him into a lagoon near a Walt Disney World hotel.