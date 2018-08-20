× 5-year-old shoots own hand in Winston-Salem, man arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested after a 5-year-old shot their own hand with a stolen gun Sunday, according to a news release.

At 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a discharged firearm on the 1500 block of Gholson Avenue.

A 5-year-old, who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand, was taken to the hospital.

Police report the injury was not life threatening.

Officials seized a 9mm Kahr handgun and determined it was stolen.

Charles Derrick Parsons, 34, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, failure to secure a firearm from a minor and resisting, delaying and obstruction.

He is held under a $30,000 secured bond.