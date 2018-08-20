× 2 people hit, killed by car while helping another driver on U.S. 29/70 in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Two people were hit and killed by a car while helping another driver on U.S. 29/70 Sunday morning, according to a news release from Thomasville police.

The crash was reported at 5:14 a.m. on U.S. 29/70 near East Cooksey Drive.

David George Cedolia, 73, of Thomasville, and Britney Michelle White, 29, of High Point, had stopped on the side of U.S. 29/70 to help another driver.

While helping the driver, Cedolia and White were both hit and killed by a 1992 Buick Park Avenue traveling north on the highway.

The driver of the Buick is cooperating with law enforcement.

No charges have been filed but police are still investigating.