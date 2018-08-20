× 11 dog skulls found in Alabama dog fighting bust

MULGA, Ala. — Fresh blood and about 11 dog skulls lying on the ground.

The Alabama’s Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office painted a picture of the horrific scene they found responding to a report of dog fighting, according to WBRC.

Sunday morning, deputies followed the report to a street in Mulga where they could hear dogs fighting in the woods.

Deputies found a juvenile carrying an injured dog.

As they approached the sound, deputies found the gory scene and 17 pit bulls.

Four of the dogs had injuries which officials believe to be consistent with dog fighting.

According to WBRC, a 42-year-old man is being held in custody on charges of “activity related to dog fighting” under a $15,000 bond.

Animal control picked up the dogs.

BREAKING: 1 in custody for dog fighting activity in Mulga area. Jefferson Co SO says they found 14 pit bulls, 4 with injuries and approx 11 dog skulls behind a house on Main Street. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/PfpnwRaIcb — Catherine Patterson (@CatherineWBRC) August 20, 2018