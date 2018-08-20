1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in High Point homicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating a homicide on the 2600 block of Carsten Avenue, police report.

One person is dead, according to police.

A second person was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

This shooting follows several recent shootings in High Point, including a fatal shooting on the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue and at 701 Thissell St.

There was also a shooting on Aug. 8, a string of shootings on Aug. 9 and a shooting on Aug. 15.

High Point police said after the Thursday shootings that the violence appeared to be related to gang activity, but have not yet commented on this shooting or the Aug. 15 shooting.

@HighPointPolice are on the scene of a shooting that has resulted in a homicide in the 2600-block of Carsten Av. One victim dead another injured. No other information at this time. #HPPD pic.twitter.com/yZPYIT7JF8 — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) August 20, 2018