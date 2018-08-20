× 1 day, 3 traffic stops, 6 drug arrests in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — In one day, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people between the ages of 20 and 30 on a variety of drug charges, including trafficking heroin and methamphetamine, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office and Mount Airy police made the six arrests in just three traffic stops all in the Pilot Mountain area on Aug. 13.

In the first traffic stop, deputies arrested Chante Ezequiel Taylor Jr., 20 of Winston-Salem.

Taylor had two children in the vehicle when he was found with a handgun with an altered serial number, 30 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $3,000, two amphetamine pills with a street value of $60, five Alprazolam pills with a street value $25 and eight Adderall pills with a street value $80, according to police.

Officials also found some marijuana, digital scales, baggies and $948 in cash.

The Surry County Department of Social Services released the two children to family.

In the second traffic stop, deputies arrested Justin Ronald Joyce, 30, of Lowgap, Leticia Lorenza Orozco, 24, of Cana, Virginia, and Madison Brooke Combs, 21, of Cana, Virginia.

Joyce, Orozco and Combs were found with small amounts of meth, heroin, Suboxone and drug paraphernalia, police report.

In the third traffic stop, deputies arrested William Matthew Flippin, 29, and Brittany Justeen Reed, 29, both of Dobson, who allegedly had 6 grams of heroin with a street value of $1,200, 4 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $400, one Oxycodone pill and drug paraphernalia.

Taylor Jr., who was received a $150,000 secured bond, faces:

• 3 counts of trafficking methamphetamine

• 1 count of felony possession of a schedule II amphetamine

• 1 count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle

• 1 count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

• 1 count of possession of a firearm with altered serial number

• 1 count of simple possession schedule II

• 2 counts of child abuse

• 1 count of driving with no operator’s license.

Joyce, who received a $12,000 secured bond, faces:

• 1 count of felony possession of heroin

• 1 count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle

• 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

• 1 count of driving while license revoked

Lorenza, who received a $95,000 secured bond, faces:

• 1 count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin

• 1 count of possession of methamphetamine

• 1 count of possession of heroin

• 1 count of possession of counterfeit U.S. currency

• 1 count of simple possession of schedule II Suboxone

• 1 count of resisting a public officer

• 2 outstanding orders for arrest

• 1 count of interfering with an electronic monitoring device

• 1 count of felony probation violation

Combs, who received a $10,000 secured bond, faces:

• 1 count of possession of methamphetamine

• 1 count of possession of heroin

• 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

• 1 count of resisting a public officer

Flippin, who received a $100,000 secured bond, faces:

• 3 counts of trafficking heroin

• 1 count of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II methamphetamine

• 1 count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle

• 1 count of simple possession schedule II Oxycodone

• 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

• 1 outstanding order for arrest from Allegheny County for possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Reed, who received an unsecured bond, faces:

• 1 count of felony possession of heroin

• 1 count of felony possession of methamphetamine

• 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia