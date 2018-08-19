Video shows armed suspect chasing man into his Missouri home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis homeowner got quite the unwelcome surprise when an unknown gunman tried to make his way inside, according to KTVI.

The homeowner told KTVI he was headed to work when he realized he forgot something and came back home.

"As I unlocked the door, something prompted me to turn around,” said the homeowner, who wants to remain anonymous.

A blue Chevy Impala was parked in front of his house and two men exited the vehicle. Moments later, the gunman sprinted towards the front door.

“I thought I saw what was a gun, but I wasn’t sure,” he said. "There’s a part of me that’s still in shock,"

The homeowner quickly went inside the home and closed the door. The gunman is shown sprinting back to the Chevy Impala.

Police are hoping the public can identify the gunman shown in the video.