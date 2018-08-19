× Tonight’s MUSEP concert planned in Greensboro cancelled due to inclement weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Tonight’s MUSEP concert planned in Greensboro has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The concert had been planned for 6 p.m. at Country Park and would have featured Warren Bodle & Allen.

The show for next week is still planned, Wally West Little Big Band at 6 p.m. at Blandwood Mansion.

Last week’s MUSEP concert was also cancelled due to inclement weather.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast. Monday will be another muggy day with highs in the mid-80s.