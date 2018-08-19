× Suspects accused of firing gunshots at deputies in Alleghany County arrested in Florida

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. – Two men accused of firing gunshots at deputies in Alleghany County have been arrested in Florida.

WTVT reported that Donald Billings, 50, and Alton Smoot, 26, were arrested in Treasure Island on Saturday night at an apartment where one of the suspect’s ex-girlfriend lived.

The suspects are accused of shooting at Alleghany County deputies on Aug. 11. No deputies were hurt.

U.S, Marshals learned they were in Pinellas County, Fla. and notified the sheriff’s office., according to WTVT.

Smoot was taken into custody, but Billings allegedly refused to cooperate with authorities who found them at the apartment and a stand-off started.

A fire broke out at the apartment and Billings was taken to the hospital with severe burns.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Both suspects face several charges.